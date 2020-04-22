Westlife have been forced to axe their UK stadium shows.

The 'What About Now' hitmakers were due to hit the road for their biggest shows to date in June and July, but unfortunately their plans have been halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irish band - which is comprised of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily - have issued a lengthy statement to fans, in which they also announced that they are keeping a close eye on the guidelines to see if it will be possible to play Wembley Stadium on August 22, though they insisted everyone's safety is their priority.

They wrote: ''We have been monitoring the UK government advice surrounding mass gatherings and it is very clear that this is the course we need to take to ensure the protection of our fans, our crew and everyone around us but also to ease pressure on those working tirelessly to fight this virus.

''Those who have been on the Westlife journey with us know how important performing is to us but also know that safety must come first and foremost in delivering a successful tour.

''Our promoters are currently working with their ticketing partners and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund. Please look out for an email from your ticketing agent shortly. Please only contact them if you have not been contacted by May 5th.

''With regards to our show at Wembley Stadium, in London this is a fluid situation which is being reviewed on a daily basis. We will only deliver this show in August if it is completely safe to do so and will update you all, as soon as the position is clear.

''In the meantime, we ask everyone to stay home, stay safe and keep playing your part in fighting the spread of this virus.''

Nicky added to Mirror Online: ''Health, safety and enjoyment of everyone attending our shows have always been of utmost importance to us, we will all come back stronger than before and on the plus side it gives us all an extra year to get our dance moves right.''

The stadium tour was set to follow the release of their hit comeback album, 'Spectrum', which was released in November, and their 20th anniversary shows.