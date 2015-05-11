When 11.05.2015
Wesley Snipes - who is set to star in the upcoming series 'The Player' - was spotted on the red carpet at the 2015 NBC Upfront Presentation held at Radio City Music Hall in New York. He was joined by his co-stars Damon Gupton, Philip Winchester and Charity Wakefield.
Among the other TV guests were 'The Blacklist' star Amir Arison; Craig T. Nelson from 'Parenthood'; 'Superstore' actors America Ferrera and Ben Feldman; Eva Longoria and her 'Hot & Bothered' co-stars Jose Moreno Brooks, Izzy Diaz, Jadyn Douglas, Diana Maria Riva, Alex Meneses, Jencarlos Canela and Amaury Nolasco; Sophia Bush from 'Chicago P.D.'; and 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' stars Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino.
