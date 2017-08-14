David F. Sandberg is no stranger to the world of horror, with the renowned director bringing critically-acclaimed flick 'Lights Out' to genre fans across the globe last year. Then recruited by the team behind the 'Conjuring' movie universe to take on 'Annabelle: Creation', the director was given perhaps his biggest task in film to-date.

David F. Sandberg has some big ideas

Giving the doll of the 'Conjuring' film series an origin story may have looked like a huge risk to some from the outside looking in, but we've learned to never underestimate this franchise. In fact, in its opening weekend, 'Annabelle: Creation' doubled the budget allowed to the film in the box office and became an instant success.

Sandberg is once again being praised as a master at what he does, but he's not letting all of that go to his head. Instead, he's got his mind set on taking other franchises already established within the horror genre to a different place.

Now, the 'Annabelle: Creation' director is hoping to get his hands on Wes Craven's 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and the Stephen Herek-directed classic horror flick, 'Critters'.

Speaking whilst discussing the new 'Conjuring' universe release, Sandberg explained (via Screen Rant): "I’ve been thinking about what fun franchises New Line has like 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' and 'Critters'. Might be fun if you took something like that in a different direction from previous instalments. Like instead of remaking 'Nightmare' you do some continuation of it in the same world kind of thing."

The original 'Nightmare on Elm Street' by Wes Craven introduced iconic horror figure Freddy Kreuger all the way back in 1984. Since that point, various sequels, reboots and reiterations of the story have come to fans, with the last making its mark in 2010 and replacing Robert Englund in the main villainous role with Jackie Earle Haley.

'Critters' came a couple of years later in 1986, adding more comedy to the horror genre as it followed space travellers on a mission to capture aliens that had escaped from confinement, each of which had started causing trouble in Kansas. Four films made up the franchise, with the final released in 1992.

There's no telling if there have been talks going on behind-the-scenes, but knowing that Sandberg is interested in tackling these properties is certainly an exciting prospect. We can't imagine anyone better for the job.

Sandberg's new film 'Annabelle: Creation' is in cinemas across the UK now.