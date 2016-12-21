Wes Anderson has finally revealed the name of the 'untitled project' he's been working on, as well as details of the cast. 'Isle of Dogs' is an animated project about our canine friends and stars Bill Murray, Edward Norton and Scarlett Johansson.

Wes Anderson launches new film project 'Isle of Dogs'

The man behind 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' is on board to both write and direct this forthcoming stop-motion adventure. The 6-time Oscar nominated filmmaker's last venture into stop-motion animation was with 2009's 'Fantastic Mr. Fox', though he also dabbled in the process with 2004's 'The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou'.

As of yet, no plot details have been revealed for 'Isle of Dogs', other than that it is a Japenese inspired comedy adventure project about dogs and that Edward Norton voices a character called Rex. He's also revealed a list of actors in the film which include Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Bob Balaban, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Liev Schreiber, Yoko Ono and Courtney B. Vance to name but a few.

Plus, Anderson has also launched an announcement clip featuring a very brief sneak preview of the movie and revealed that the video is released as part of a charity benefit for Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation. 'I'm here today to officially announce the start of my new film which is called 'Isle of Dogs'', he says in the clip. 'It's an animated movie, we're shooting it in England.' He procedes to list of the various stars in the movie, failing to mention Norton, who eventually pokes his head into the room and says, 'I'm in!'.

'As part of this announcement I've teamed up with Edward and with Crowd Rise to offer a special 'Isle of Dogs' experience, let's say, in support of an organisation I believe in very much: the Film Foundation', Anderson continued. 'In exchange for your support, we're giving away a chance at some pretty nice prizes, the top one being an invitation to come visit us on our set where we will be filming... and even an opportunity to do a voice of probably another dog in the movie.'

'Isle of Dogs' is currently filming and is expected to be released in movie theatres in 2018.