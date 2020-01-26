Wendy Williams is ''taking interviews for potential suitors''.

The 'Wendy Williams Show' star finalised her divorce from Kevin Hunter - whom she married in 1997, and with whom she has 19-year-old son Kevin Jr. - earlier this week, and is reportedly already on the lookout for a new man.

According to TMZ, sources close to the talk show host have said Wendy has been ''enjoying the dating scene'' since putting herself back on the market when she first split from Kevin back in April last year.

One insider told the publication: ''Wendy's always taking interviews for potential suitors and has criteria for them. For example, they don't have to be millionaires, but they better treat her in a manner she's accustomed ... so no cheap dinners or gifts.''

Wendy reportedly won't date men who have young children, as she doesn't want to be involved in going to ''PTA meetings or youth baseball games''.

Sources claim the 55-year-old star isn't necessarily looking for a serious romance right now, but ''loves to be in love'' and is just ''having fun'' for the time being.

Meanwhile, Wendy recently said she wants to get married again, as she's looking to become a ''wife, not a girlfriend''.

When asked if she'd tie the knot again, she said: ''Yes! With a good old, one-age prenup, one paragraph. Maybe two sentences: 'What's yours is yours, what's mine is mine. What we earn during our marriage is yours and mine, and I don't wanna live with you.' This is a new thing!''

Wendy's quest for love won't take her to dating apps though, as she'd much rather meet someone organically.

Speaking about online dating, she explained: ''I'm not doing that because I like eye-to-eye contact. I do. And I feel like I've grown through the years, like I used to never date a short man because I'm 5'11''. I weigh in at like, 175, 160 lbs. I don't know, I don't step on the scale. I just like what I see.''