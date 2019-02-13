Artist:
Song title: Take On Me
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia play a young Weezer in the video for the latter's amazing cover of A-ha's biggest hit Take On Me. Weezer are set to drop their long-awaited Black Album on March 1, 2019, having recently released their Teal Album.

