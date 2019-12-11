Artist:
Song title: Lost in the Woods (From "Frozen 2")
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rock

After quite a prolific year with two album releases, Weezer are already preparing to unveil the next one, 'Van Weezer', in May 2020. Here they are with their latest song 'Lost in the Woods', which features on the film soundtrack for Disney's animated adventure 'Frozen 2'.

Contactmusic

