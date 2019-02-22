Artist:
Song title: High As A Kite
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Rock

They're about to embark on a co-headline world tour with the Pixies (plus support from Basement and TV on the Radio) following the release of their long-awaited Black Album, and now Weezer have unveiled a new video in the style of fictitious children's television show 'Mister Rivers' Neighborhood' for their song 'High As A Kite'.

