We're glad that most ride shares aren't like this one! Weezer's new video for 'Can't Knock The Hustle' sees Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz channeling frontman Rivers Cuomo as a driver with some very troubling passengers. The track is from the band's long-anticipated 'Black Album' which is due out in 2019.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
Labrinth has teamed up with Sia and Diplo to form a new supergroup: LSD.
The Struts teamed up with Kesha for a red and gold themed music video as part of their collaboration on 'Body Talks'.
Brody Dalle's band dropped their first new music since 2003's 'Coral Fang'.
Sometimes actors are not acting.