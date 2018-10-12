Artist:
Song title: Can't Knock The Hustle
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

We're glad that most ride shares aren't like this one! Weezer's new video for 'Can't Knock The Hustle' sees Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz channeling frontman Rivers Cuomo as a driver with some very troubling passengers. The track is from the band's long-anticipated 'Black Album' which is due out in 2019.

