After much demand, Weezer have finally caved and given fans - or at least one very persistant fan - what they have desperately been hoping for: a cover of Toto's 'Africa'. This comes after mercilessly teasing them with another cover from the same band, which was admittedly amazing but a very cheeky move.

Weezer performing at Wembley

A Twitter account with the handle @WeezerAfrica has been bugging Weezer to cover the 1982 hit since late last year. Tweeting frontman Rivers Cuomo, they said: 'It's about time you bless the rains down in africa'.

Now that statement has become the cover are for Weezer's new version of the song, which has no doubt thrilled the owner of the account: allegedly a 14-year-old girl named Mary, according to Noisey who interviewed her in December.

'Looks like Weezer finally blessed the rains...' she wrote. Even Toto are thrilled with the rendition, telling Weezer 'Well done'. Guitarist Steve Lukather insisted he was 'very flattered' to have the rock band cover their song.

'We recorded this second take NO rehearsal in 1981', he added. 'Not that anyone cares... hahaha... Hope we meet someday. Unless you hate us.'

Indeed, Weezer certainly don't hate Toto, but since they have now done two covers from the group they are probably likely to take a break from them for now. It was only last week that they unveiled a new rendition of their other 1982 hit 'Rosanna', in an effort to troll their fans as a very generous prank.

In the past, Weezer have done a number of other exceptional covers including Radiohead's 'Paranoid Android', The Pixies' 'Velouria' and Black Sabbath's 'War Pigs'. They released their last album, 'Pacific Daydream', in October last year and are about to set off on their North American tour with the likes of The Pixies themselves, The Wombats and Sleigh Bells.