Wayne Rooney has reportedly been homeschooling his children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Manchester United and England footballer - who is now a player-coach at Championship club Derby County - has been doing his bit to help his four sons with their work as schools across the UK are closed due to the ongoing health crisis.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Like most footballers, Wayne has had a lot of time on his hands and been at home a lot.

''As well as keeping fit and in shape, he's been rolling up his sleeves and doing the home-schooling.

''He's particularly good at maths and science, so he looks after that. He is really throwing himself into it.''

The 34-year-old star - who has kids Kai, 10, Klay, six, Kit, four, and Cass, two, with wife Coleen - had already been helping his kids with their homework, but it's said he's stepped up during such a tough time.

The insider added: ''He already helped the boys with homework but he has now taken it to a new level since the lockdown was enforced. Coleen is very impressed with how he has adapted.''

Although Wayne - who left school without any qualifications and made his Everton debut aged just 16 - has focused on maths and science, Coleen has taken charge in other areas.

The source said: ''Anything creative or to do with English, he leaves with Coleen. Naturally he's made sure there's time for a kickabout in the garden with the boys.''

The Rooney family has been showing their support for the NHS during the pandemic, and last week they joined the rest of the UK in applauding the carers for their efforts.

In a video uploaded to Instagram, Wayne and Coleen were joined by their sons - all in matching pyjamas - as they clapped for the weekly event.

The mum-of-four captioned the post: ''Clap for our heroes... We are truly thankful for everything you have done and everything you are doing! God bless you all.''