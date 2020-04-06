Vincent Pastore has claimed James Gandolfini - who died in 2013 - planned to lead a 'Sopranos' spin-off movie after a ''break'' from the series.
Vincent Pastore has claimed James Gandolfini planned to lead a 'Sopranos' spin-off movie after a ''break'' from the series.
The 69-year-old actor - who portrayed Salvatore 'Big Pussy' Bonpensiero - in the first two series of the mob drama - claimed showrunner David Chase deliberately ended the final episode of the show with a black screen to make it ambiguous so fans would never know for sure if Tony Soprano (Gandolfini) was dead or alive because there were always plans to bring it back on the big screen before his co-star's tragic death from a heart attack in 2013.
Vincent said: ''People ask, 'Why did David end it like that?' Well, David didn't know what he wanted to do.
''''That's why he went blank with the screen, and also Jimmy wanted a break. Everyone did.
''But they were talking about doing a movie and coming back with Jimmy, because, at dinner [in 2012], David said to me, 'So, when do you want to come back to work?'
''Anyway Jimmy said he had this thing he had to get done, then we'd get back. And he looked at me, right in the face, looked at David, and said, 'And you'd better bring Vinny back.' He said he'd figured it out. What they were going to do was say it was a dream that I died and that I was in witness protection.
''[In Pussy's final episode] Tony was sick and dreaming a lot, so it could have been a dream. So, yes, we were going to make a big movie. But, a year later, Jimmy passed away. So that was that out the window.''
Vincent admitted he felt ''left behind'' after his character was killed off.
He told the Sunday Times Culture magazine: ''I kept saying, 'Why did I have to get killed?' It bothered me a lot that I wasn't on that show.
''I stopped watching. How would you feel? Careers were taking off and they were making good money. Those guys were getting, like, $100,000 an episode. I made $3,500. I got left behind.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Giovanni Manzoni is a gangster boss who has been placed under witness protection by Agent...
With his painfully dreary performance in Serving Sara, Matthew Perry proves he will never play...
Practically heckled out of the ring at their boxing match, best friends Bobby and Ricky...
When a movie says it's "based on" a true story, all too often it means...
Seeing several hundred movies a year as I do, every once in a while I'll...
"Swingers" lounge lizards Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn are reunited in "Made" as a pair...
Why do you suppose "Saturday Night Live" stars seem to be no more discriminating when...
"Shark Tale" is the kind of flashy and colorful but insultingly trite Hollywood regurgitation that...
IN THE MEANTIME...Here's the plot:When Todd Anderson (Storm P) is chosen as the #1 professional...