American actor Vince Vaughn has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, authorities in Los Angeles have confirmed.

The 48 year old star was stopped at a police DUI checkpoint outside Los Angeles in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 10th). According to Sgt. Matt Sabosky of the Manhattan Beach Police Department, Vaughn and his male passenger were then charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication and for resisting, delaying or obstructing officers.

Both men were taken from the scene of the incident just after midnight, south of Los Angeles international airport between Hermosa Beach and Manhattan Beach, to the Manhattan Beach jail, and later released.

Vince Vaughn was arrested on suspicion of DUI

Sgt. Tim Zins, another police spokesperson, told the press that the charges for resisting arrest were not to do with Vaughn “fighting police officers, but more of delaying the investigation. There was no officer use of force or anything like that.”

Vaughn was previously arrested in 2001 for involvement in a savage bar brawl which saw fellow actor Steve Buscemi stabbed in the face, throat and arm when he intervened in a fight between Vaughn, screenwriter Scott Rosenberg, and another man. He was arrested for assault, but charges were later dropped.

Having had his big break with 1996 film Swingers, Vaughn made a name for himself in a number of comedies such as Dodgeball, Wedding Crashers and Old School.

He has recently starred in HBO’s hit anthology crime series ‘True Detective’, and had a role in Mel Gibson’s Oscar-nominated Hacksaw Ridge. He was last seen playing a fallen boxer in Brawl In Cell Block 99, and is set to feature in 1960s-based thriller Against All Enemies, starring Kristen Stewart and Jack O’Connell.

