In a response to recent negative criticism concerning his new music and his latest tour, Vince Staples has dared the haters to pay him to go away by setting up a GoFundMe page so that he can ‘quit’ music.

Setting up the ruse earlier this week, Staples has offered his haters the chance to shut him up forever – but it will cost them $2 million.

In a video on the fundraising page, the 24 year old Compton-born rapper says: “First and foremost, I hope you’re having a great day. I really do. Second, we’ve gotten a lot of complaints about our recent show performances, energy on stage, production choice. I think one person said it sounds like we’re rapping on robot video game beats. We’d like to apologise for that."

Vince Staples pictured in 2015

“We would like to give you an alternative,” Staples continues. “You can decide to donate to the cause of $2 million, which will allow me to shut the fuck up forever and you will never hear from me again. No songs, interviews, no anything. If not, you can choose to let me do what I want to do, when I want to do it. Get off of my dick or fund my lifestyle. Either way, we appreciate you.”

Outlining what he plans to do with the money if the target is reached, Staples says that he will move to Palmdale in California, buy a Honda and a puppy, and buy “a year’s supply of soups for the homies locked down”.

At the time of writing, the funding hadn’t yet even reached $300 of its seven-figure target, so it looks as if Staples’ faith in his fans is being proven right.

In 2017, Staples released his second studio album Big Fish Theory, the follow-up to his critically acclaimed 2015 debut record Summertime ’06. Also last year, the rapper appeared on Gorillaz’ star-studded new studio album Humanz.

