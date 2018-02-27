When 'Breaking Bad' eventually came to a close, a solid and rabid fan base sat in silence, mourning the end of one of the world's most beloved shows. From creator Vince Gilligan, and starring the likes of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman respectively, the series worked its way into the hearts of viewers across the globe.

Though the characters involved in the narrative weren't ones you should really root for, Jesse in particular was somebody that the audience just wanted to see do well and escape the world of crime and corruption he had become so embedded in. Though he had gotten his hands incredibly dirty, jail time wasn't something we wanted to see him serve. Some audience members may have turned on Walter White, but Jesse was a different beast entirely.

Fortunately for fans, the character sped off into the distance in the show's final episode, escaping the authorities and going out to lead what we imagine will be a life on the run.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Gilligan was asked if there was a future for the character of Jesse Pinkman, similar to the way in which the character of Saul Goodman is now explored in spin-off series 'Better Call Saul', to which he replied: "You never know if that character may get revisited in the future. Anything's possible."

Then speculating on where the character could have ended up following his final scene in 'Breaking Bad', he continued: "There could have been police right around the next corner. Or there could have been an unfettered, free future for him. I personally would like to think he got away, because he paid his dues tenfold. I like to believe he got away. I don’t really know in terms of what he should be doing as a career. I just hope he would get away, and meet somebody nice, and not be a criminal anymore and not face those horrors that he faced. I always liked that character. I always had a soft spot for him."

Whether or not we'll ever get to see more from Jesse is something that remains to be seen, but we imagine the appetite for a solo series focusing on the breakout star of 'Breaking Bad' would be something the series' fan base would lap right up. We say Gilligan should start making some calls and big offers to Aaron Paul just as soon as is possible...

