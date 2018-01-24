'Breaking Bad' is without a doubt a huge modern day culture phenomenon, finding an audience of millions late into its broadcasting life and spawning spin-off 'Better Call Saul', based on one of the show's fan-favourite characters, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

Vince Gilligan is the creator behind both 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'

Formerly known as Jimmy McGill, Saul is a crooked lawyer who helps criminals get away with pulling off some of the biggest crimes taking place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Though he appears confident in his work throughout most of 'Breaking Bad', he's not always been able to pull in clients so easily. In fact, his rise to prominence with crooks was a perilous one, as we now see in 'Better Call Saul'.

Serving as a prequel to 'Breaking Bad', the AMC series of course has to adhere to all of the history that the original show put in place, and whilst that often proves a challenge for writers, they've gotten over many hurdles. According to creator Vince Gilligan however, there's still one that's left them stumped.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill aka Saul Goodman in 'Better Call Saul'

Speaking to Screen Rant, he explained: "I’ll tell you a tricky one. Off the top of my head, there was some casual reference Saul Goodman made way back in Breaking Bad about being married twice or three times or something like that. That one has bedeviled us for sure. It was just a goofy throwaway line in an episode of BB where Saul Goodman talked about his second wife or some such and that has bedeviled us. We’re trying to figure that one out. When did he a wife? And who was the second wife? Who was his first wife? Blah blah blah. That was a tricky one."

The good news is that Gilligan seems to be speaking in the past tense with his final line, so the elephant in the room may soon be addressed in 'Better Call Saul'. If not, well, we imagine fans won't be impressed. No second wife has ever been referenced in the show, and with Goodman also mentioning her cheating on him with his step-father, who we've also never met, there's a lot of meat to add to the bones of this story.

We'll bring you more 'Better Call Saul' news as and when we get it.