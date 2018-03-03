'Breaking Bad' may have come to a close all the way back in 2013, but thanks to the brilliance of the series and the hugely positive reception the show saw, series creator Vince Gilligan has been talking about the series ever since. Scoring a spin-off based on fan-favourite character Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), the 'Breaking Bad' universe lives on, and looks to do so for the foreseeable future.

Vince Gilligan saw huge success with his series 'Breaking Bad'

Following all of the critical acclaim, fan love and long life of the show despite it ending, you'd think Gilligan would be pretty pleased with everything he did. Still, there's one thing the writer would have loved to go back and change if he had the opportunity.

Speaking with Digital Spy, Gilligan revealed: "I’m really sorry Jesse’s teeth were so perfect. Aaron Paul’s teeth are so perfect, rather – Jesse Pinkman, the character, would get the living hell beaten out of him every week. And then he smoked a lot of meth, which is rough on your teeth! Little details like that... If I stopped to think about it, I would change them. I would say to myself, ‘I wish we’d gotten that right."

Aaron Paul starred as Jesse Pinkman in 'Breaking Bad' - and had perfect teeth!

Pinkman was one of the leading characters in 'Breaking Bad', serving as a worker to Bryan Cranston's drug mogul character Walter White, but quickly moving into more of a co-leader role within their drug business. Despite it being a lucrative job, Jesse still had huge problems with his own addictions and personal issues.

Fortunately, the fan-favourite made it through to the end of the series and drove off into the distance, his future being left up to the viewing audience to determine. It would definitely be interesting to see how audiences would have reacted to Jesse if he was less "put together" and had stereotypical meth addict-esque teeth! Something tells us there wouldn't be as many people fawning over him if those changes had been made...

