Vin Diesel loves to bring the '''Oh s**t''' factor to his films.

The 49-year-old actor - who is set to reprise his role as the secret agent Xander Cage, also known as xXx, in the action film - has admitted he is a ''perfectionist'' and will go to extreme lengths to ensure the movies he stars in pack a punch.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about his role in the follow up to the 2002 film, which is titled 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage', he said: ''You know I'm a perfectionist. I have to make it incredible.

''Xander Cage is born from that. He's the guy from that side of the tracks, an athlete - because he broke his neck and arm doing some crazy thing the Olympics never acknowledged in his backyard. The accessibility is one thing that made the character so popular

''The extra thing I like to put in is the 'Oh s**t!' moment.''

And the Californian star - whose real name is Mark Sinclair - believes there should be an added category in the Oscar nominations where movies are awarded for the ''epic moment''.

He explained: ''There should be an Oscar category for that, it's like in gaming, that epic moment when you're about to kill the monster ... you're watching the screen and you go 'aaahh!' that moment that gets everybody at the edge of their seat.''