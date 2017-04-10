Later this year, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be able to hit movie theatres to check out James Gunn's sequel offering to the critically-acclaimed movie, 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'. Bringing back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, the space-travelling crime-fighters will be forced to do battle against a new enemy.

Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel voice Rocket and Groot in 'Guardians Of The Galaxy'

Taking place two to three months after the events of the first film, the Guardians this time travel through the cosmos whilst struggling to keep their group together. As Peter Quill aka Star-Lord does his best to find out more about his heritage, a dangerous entity emerges and threatens to undo all of the good the Guardians have sewn before them.

The movie's characters aren't the only ones with troubles however! Voicing an animated being sounds like a lot of fun, but it's not something that comes without its grievances.

Speaking to Total Film, Diesel spoke about the troubles of filming his character - now Baby Groot - with such little variety in his dialogue: "It's very, very challenging because you're limited to three words. There's a secret script that I get where it has all of Groot's lines, but the catch of it all is the only way I can say it is: 'I am Groot.'"

When it was first announced, the 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' were some of the lesser-known heroes from the pages of Marvel comic books. With just a smattering of loyal fans, the world wasn't sure whether the first solo movie would pack out cinema seats, but their worry was unfounded. 'Guardians' quickly became a fan-favourite branch of the MCU franchise, and now you'd be hard-pressed to find a cinema-goer who DOESN'T know of Star-Lord, Gamora and company.

'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2' hits UK cinemas on April 28, 2017 and comes to theatres in the US on May 5, 2017.