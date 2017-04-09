Can we expect a Smackdown sometime soon between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel? Apparently, 'The Fate And The Furious' co-stars haven't been getting along. However, Vin has recently insisted that they are good now, and that he is totally 'rooting' for the former wrestler.

Vin Diesel at 'The Fate of the Furious' premiere

In August last year, The Rock spoke out about his last week shooting the then-named 'Fast & Furious 8'. He praised the 'hardworking' crew as well as his female co-stars, but he didn't have an awful lot of respect for some of the men on the set. While he didn't name any names, it was rather obvious he was talking about Vin.

'Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't', he confessed on Facebook. 'The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right.'

If anyone is getting his character Hobbs irate it's Vin's Dominic Toretto, who ditches his family and goes rogue on a dangerous takeover mission with Charlize Theron's character Cipher. But Vin isn't the type to hold a grudge, and he seems to have a lot of love for Dwayne.

'I don't think the world really realizes how close we are, in a weird way', Vin told USA Today. 'I think some things may be blown out of proportion. I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne.'

He goes on to say that he 'protects' his castmates, including The Rock. 'I protected Dwayne more than he'll ever know', he said. 'And it doesn't matter. He doesn't have to know. But he appreciates it. He knows it. Dwayne has only got one Vin in his life. Dwayne Johnson only has one big brother in this film world and that's me.'

More: Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson separated for press tour?

Vin adds that he's 'rooting for Dwayne' as a fellow 'multicultural megastar', and admits that their tension could be down to their huge personalities. 'It's not always easy being an alpha. And it's two alphas', he says.

'The Fate of the Furious' is set for release on April 14th 2017.