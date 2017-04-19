All sorts of stories have been circling regarding the tense relationship between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the set of 'The Fate of the Furious', and now it seems the cause of that co-called feud has finally been revealed. It was all a battle of masculinity.

Vin Diesel at 'The Fate of the Furious' premiere

Following Dwayne's indirect accusation of Vin Diesel being a 'candy ass' last year, it seems everything is okay between the two men now. In fact, it seems their fall-out was little more than a battle of egos according to a new report.

According to TMZ, it was all about 'real estate'. Apparently, that pertains to who gets the most limelight on set, i.e. 'who gets the best action scenes, who gets the hottest girl, who shows off their body more, and who gets the most face time'. It seems it took Dwayne a while to get used to the idea that Vin was the real star of the show.

Dwayne Johnson at 'The Fate of the Furious' premiere

Sources reveal that the two are 'good' now and '1000% in' for doing the next 'Fast and Furious' film together. Vin has also previously confirmed that things have healed between them. 'I think some things may be blown out of proportion', he told USA Today. 'I don't think that was his intention. I know he appreciates how much I work this franchise. In my house, he's Uncle Dwayne.'

The feud came to light when Dwayne posted on Facebook in August last year that he'd been having trouble with suggestively one or two male castmates. 'Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't', he said. 'The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right.'