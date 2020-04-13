Victoria Beckham is reportedly suing the construction company who fitted her flagship store in London.

The 45-year-old fashion designer had to close the store after a steel panel fell on the ground, endangering her staff in the process, and she is now claiming £800,000 from the London-based firm NJ Richards.

The Sun newspaper reports that the legal papers - which were filed in the High Court last month - read: ''The Claimant claims the defendant acted in breach of its obligations and/or warranties in the respect of the refurbishment and fit out of the Claimant's store located at 36 Dover Street, London.''

NJ Richards is alleged to have breached its duty of care and caused defects, as emergency work had to be carried out to protect the safety of staff.

However, the construction company responded: ''We are aware of an unproven claim that is being dealt with by our insurers.''

NJ Richards was hired to design and install steel stairs, concrete slabbing and to polish the concrete floors in the Mayfair store.

They also installed a Rimex ceiling, a mirrored cladding system and the shop's lighting system.

The store is temporarily closed amidst the coronavirus lockdown, but Victoria's online site is still going strong.

Meanwhile, Victoria recently announced plans to give a fifth of her clothing brand and beauty brand sales' to those helping the country to battle the coronavirus.

She said: ''We are committed to caring and supporting those on the front lines of the COVID-19 relief efforts - words can't describe how thankful we all are for the bravery and hard work of everyone who is making significant sacrifices to keep us safe. We are in this together.

''At Victoria Beckham and Victoria Beckham Beauty, we firmly believe that during these uncertain times, feeding yourself and your family should not be one of those uncertainties.''