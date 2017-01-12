Former Spice Girl turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham has revealed she regrets having a boob job when she was younger, and that was “stupid” for denying having had it done for such a long time.

The heartfelt open letter, intended as an imagined letter to her teenage self about what the future would hold for her, was originally published in September 2016 in Vogue, but has been shared again online in January and praised.

“Learn to embrace your imperfections,” Victoria wrote. “That is what I want to tell you. Let your skin breathe – wear less make-up (and don’t ever let that make-up artist shave your eyebrows! The effects will last forever).”

She continued: “And I should probably say, don’t mess with your boobs. All those years I denied it – stupid. A sign of insecurity. Just celebrate what you’ve got.”

The 42 year old has rarely spoken about her cosmetic surgery in the past, mentioning it five years ago in a separate Vogue feature, saying before quickly shepherding the conversation on: “No torpedo bazookas, either. Gone.”

Three years later, Allure magazine confronted her with two ‘before and after’ pictures of herself with bigger boobs in the past. “I don’t have them any more. I think I may have purchased them,” she fessed up.

She’s due to receive an OBE in the Queen’s New Year’s honours list this month, for both her fashion empire and her services to charity. In the letter to her younger self, she said that her designing career would bring her “so much fun”.

“You are going to have so much fun with your clothes - PVC catsuits; chokers that say absurd things; weird spiky blonde hair. It will never occur to you that you appear ridiculous. You will turn up at awards ceremonies resembling a drag queen. You will always be addicted to Elnett hairspray but you will tone it down. Less of the ‘Hello! I just got stuck in a wind tunnel’, please.”

