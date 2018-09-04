The Beckhams have been a brand for almost two decades and have weathered career changes, family expansions and cheating scandals. Recently, they have even had to dispel separation rumours. But now David and Victoria - and their four children - have come out on in an exclusive magazine interview to set the record straight.

David and Victoria Beckham have defended their family unit

Appearing on the front of Vogue, singer-turned-fashion-designer Victoria explained people had been making things up about her relationship and family for years and both she and former footballer husband, David were used to it.

The couple - who have four children, Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13 and Harper, seven - took part in a photoshoot with their family dog, Olive.

Speaking about rumours of their split, Victoria, 44, said: "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal.

"But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."

Talking about brand Beckham, Victoria said: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It’s all about the family unit.

"We are much stronger - the six of us - than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

The intimate spread focused more on Victoria and took fun at her beginnings with the Spice Girls. She has since carved out a globally successful career as a designer, launching fashion house Victoria Beckham.

"I wasn’t trying to do anything other than express myself and create clothes I wanted, but couldn’t find. It grew from there," she said of the career path.

"Everything I am doing is very honest; my product, the way I communicate with my customer, my social media channels...

"Say what you will about me, but it’s honest, it’s strong and it’s positive."