Victoria Beckham has had a busy few weeks of late, topped off with an appearance at Buckingham Palace where she received an OBE for her services to fashion - almost nine years after she launched her own label. And it seems the mum-of-four owes her success all down to her family.

Victoria Beckham thanked her family for their love and support

The former singer, who started her career off as a Spice Girl in the late 1990s, has posted a gushing tribute to her husband and four children thanking them for their love and support.

The 43-year-old was given her commendation by Prince William and will join her husband, footballer David Beckham, who has had those three letters after his name since 2003.

MORE: Victoria Beckham Registers Daughter Harper's Name As A Trademark

Taking to social media, Victoria uploaded a sweet post to Instagram to thank her family.

Alongside a picture of her mother, her retired soccer star spouse, herself and her father, she wrote on the photo-sharing app: "I love u @davidbeckham and my wonderful parents.

"Thank you for always supporting and encouraging me to follow my dreams. #OBE #BuckinghamPalace X VB. (sic)"

Shortly after, the brunette beauty's 18-year-old son Brooklyn Beckham sent his mother a well done message.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's Low Price Clothing Range Selling For Four Times More On eBay

Sharing the picture of Prince William placing a brooch on Victoria, he wrote: "AMAZING. Congrats mum. You deserve it. (sic)"

The star - who also has sons Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and daughter Harper, five - said she felt "honoured and humbled" by her OBE and added: "If you dream big and work hard you can accomplish great things. I'm so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband.

"Without their love and support, none of this would be possible."

The couple seem to have shaken off the scandal that surrounded David a few months ago when leaked emails suggested the former Manchester United midfielder had had a tantrum after a failed knighthood bid.