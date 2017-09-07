Victoria Beckham’s guest hosting cameo on ‘This Morning’ proved to be more than a little divisive for viewers, as the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer revealed her beauty tips on the show.

Taking the camera all to herself and doing a make-up tutorial to create her signature look, also promoting her new Estee Lauder make-up collaboration, she revealed that her absolute essential that she never leaves the house without is nude lipstick.

She chatted jovially with her trusted make-up artist Wendy Rowe, the 43 year old star mentioned that she gets “a little obsessive” with nude lipstick and has it in “every single one” of her bags, just in case. The pair said that at one photoshoot, Rowe had forgotten to bring it, leading to them scouring the room for it. Rowe remarked: “I was going to call 999!”

Victoria’s fans took to social media to say how relatable her obsession is, with one commenting, “agree it’s all about the lipstick”.

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield praised Victoria after she’s finished. “That was very good, nicely done, as well,” Philip said, with Holly adding. “Really good thanks, I'd like to see more of that.”

However, her appearance didn’t go down so well on Twitter, where many people watching thought that she was too “wooden” (literally, ‘#wooden’ was the phrase briefly trending) when talking to the camera in her segment.

“Victoria Beckham stating the chuffing obvious in the dullest way possible,” was one typical comment, while another person wrote: “A slab of lard has more personality than Victoria Beckham.”

Some of the criticism also seemed to centre around the cost of the items she used to achieve her look, with £72 primer, foundation, two eyeliners costing to £66, her £60 eye palette, mascara at £36, a £22 lip pencil, £38 burnished rose matte lipstick and bronzer of £52. The grand total? £346.

