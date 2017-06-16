Victoria Beckham has shared the secrets of her 18-year marriage, joking that she “certainly wouldn’t be married any more” if she “really was as miserable” as she is often said to look in photographs.

The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 43, has been married to ex-footballer David Beckham for 18 years now, and together they have four children – sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and daughter Harper, 5.

They’ve managed to keep things together despite massive amount of press scrutiny and pursuing different careers often on separate continents, not to mention those infamous cheating rumours that hit them in the early noughties. Victoria sat down with Vogue Netherlands recently, and shared some of the secrets of their happiness.

Victoria Beckham

“David and I have a lot of fun together,” she said. “If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore!”

More: David Beckham shares hilariously “Posh” photo of James Corden

Of course, she was referring to the way in which people have always commented that she looks miserable when she’s being photographed in almost every context. She revealed to Sunday Times’ Style section last year that this is actually because she feels very insecure in public.

“I don't know if it's the years of being photographed and the criticism but I just feel exposed and vulnerable and uncomfortable, and I can't be myself,” she revealed. “I can't wait till I'm off and we can all just have a drink, throw our heads back, and who cares if your lip gloss has worn off? You can relax.”

Elsewhere in the Vogue interview, she spoke about her tight fitness regimen. “I go for a three mile run every morning and I work out for an hour with a PT, which gives me just enough time to get to the kitchen to puree Romeo's avocados. His toast jumps out of the toaster the minute he comes down for breakfast.”

More: Spice Girls ‘talent show’ idea to find replacements squashed by Mel C and Victoria Beckham