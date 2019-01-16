British style icon Victoria Beckham is known for her catwalk standard fashion line, sharp outfits, on point hairstyles and impressive exercise and beauty regimes. However, even Posh Spice has surprised many with her choice to spend £1,200 on moisturiser made from her own cells and blood.

Victoria Beckham has taken her beauty regime to another level

The former band member and current high-end designer revealed she is using a new anti-aging property by Dr Barbara Strum who is well-loved by celebrities for her ‘vampire facials’.

The 44-year-old mother-of-four revealed her blood had been used to create ‘healing factors made by her own cells which is highly anti-inflammatory and regenerative’.

Uploading pictures to her Instagram stories, Victoria said she had slept in the mask and her skin felt ‘amazing’. She captioned her picture with: "Super hydrated and clear! And very soft!"

Victoria first uploaded a snap of a slew of bottle from the range and revealed: "This week I'll be using these products by Dr. Barbara Sturm."

She then offered a closer look to a tub of moisturiser and informed her followers of the process: "@drbarbarasturm took my blood and created healing factors made by my own cells which is highly anti inflammatory and regenerative."

The treatment is offered from Dr. Babara Sturm, who is well known from endogamous blood therapy, commonly known as 'vampire facials.'

During a patient's initial consultation, some of their blood is removed and is fed through a syringe containing metal beads - which tricks the blood into thinking they are wounds.

This step is required to to produce the healing proteins IL-1 and TGF-beta. If used regularly, the moisturiser can lead to reduced inflammation, strengthened tissue and collagen growth.

This comes after Victoria treated her daughter Harper to a baby facial last week and shared a glimmer into her mother-daughter day with her 23.9m followers via her Instagram stories.