Little Harper Beckham was given the right Royal treatment when she attended a tea party at Buckingham Palace - dressed as a Princess. The youngest child of showbiz power couple, David and Victoria, visited the palace as Elsa from Disney’s Frozen with some of her chums.

The Beckham clan has celebrated little Harper's sixth birthday

The little girl turned six today (10 July) but her famous footballer father, David, has had to defend their visit to the palace last week and clarify it wasn’t a birthday celebration but was instead a tea party organised by the Duchess of York.

After providing an onslaught of social media pictures of their only daughter at the swanky venue, the Beckhams made it clear they had not been given preferential treatment and were not at the palace in attendance for Harper’s birthday party.

As a caption on one image, dad-of-four David wrote: "One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honoured to be able to there... Beautiful tea party...."

Harper turned six today (10 July) and was wished a Happy Birthday in a slew of social media posts from her extended family including her famous mum and dad and three older brothers - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14 and Cruz, 12.

All three uploaded a picture of themselves with the littlest Beckham to wish her a great sixth birthday.

Cruz wrote: "Dear Harper I can't believe it has been already 6 years yoyo are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have an amazing day', while Romeo said: " 'Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day. I love you so much."

Oldest brother Brooklyn said: "Happy Birthday to my little sister. Love you so much."