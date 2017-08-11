It looks like the Beckham clan are threatening a takeover in the acting world, as the kids crashed the set of ‘Modern Family’ this week for a group photo with the show’s star Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Victoria Beckham was behind the camera as she posted the shot on Instagram on Thursday (August 10th), captioning the image: “Dunphy’s are out, the Beckham’s moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDunphy #Mitchstolemypose.”

She was joined by all four of her kids - Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six – as well as her husband David as the family spent the day at the ABC studios in Los Angeles.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

In the back of the picture, you see actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, one of the stars of the show who plays Mitchel Pritchett. The star later posted the same image on his own Instagram, thanking the family for dropping by.

“The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler,” he joked. “Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!”

Ferguson was later forced to clarify his post, after some fans assumed that the Beckhams were actually set for a cameo appearance in the comedy - though some suggested that David could appear as a soccer coach!

“EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily's new soccer coach.”

‘Modern Family’ is a mockumentary sitcom that is currently on its eighth season on ABC. It also stars Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland.

