Verne Troyer has informed his concerned fans that he is “voluntarily” checking into a rehab clinic in order to battle an addiction to alcohol, following reports that he had been admitted to hospital.

Earlier this week, TMZ had reported that the 48 year old Austin Powers star and former contestant on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ had checked into a hospital in the San Fernando Valley over a week ago. Now, Troyer has taken to social media to clarify the situation, saying that he plans to “continue to get the help” he needs.

“I’ve been hearing from some concerned fans, so I’d like to address a very personal situation,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday (April 7th).

Verne Troyer has checked into rehab for alcohol addiction

“As you know, I’ve battled alcohol addiction in the past and while it’s not always been an easy fight, I’m willing to continue my fight day by day.

“I’ve been receiving treatment for the last week and I am voluntarily checking into a treatment centre later this week to continue to get the help that I need. I want to thank everyone that’s reached out with their messages of support, it truly means the world to me. With your support, I got this.”

Troyer has appeared in a number of reality TV shows over the years since his role as ‘Mini-Me’ in two of the Austin Powers films alongside Mike Myers ended back in 2002. In Britain, he appeared in ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in the 2009 edition.

In 2015, he suffered a health scare after being taken to hospital following a seizure at ComicCon in Texas.

He has also battle with problems stemming from alcohol abuse for several years. As far back as 2002, he had a near-death experience through alcohol poisoning and has been to rehab centres on a number of separate occasions.

More: Verne Troyer assures fans he’s okay after suffering seizure during meet-and-greet in Texas