While 2016 may have seen the loss of a number of musical legends, there is one musical legend who is still with us at nearly 100-years-old and with another album on the way. Dame Vera Lynn will mark (very probably) the first artist to release an album as a centenarian.

The 'We'll Meet Again' singer and World War II legend is preparing to celebrate her special 100th birthday on March 20th 2017 with the release of a new album of re-orchestrated and re-vocalised renditions of her 40s classics including 'Sailing', 'White Cliffs of Dover' and 'As Time Goes By'. The album will also feature such musicians as Alfie Boe, Alexander Armstrong and Aled Jones.

'It's truly humbling that people still enjoy these songs from so many years ago, reliving the emotions of that time', the Dame said in a statement. 'I was after all just doing my job as a singer - and it's so wonderful for me to hear my songs again so beautifully presented in a completely new way.'

Eight years ago, Vera Lynn made history as the oldest living singer to get to number one in the UK charts when she released her greatest hits compilation 'We'll Meet Again: The Very Best of Vera Lynn' in 2009. The album, which came via Decca Records, had hits the likes of 'Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart' and 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles'. She has said that reaching 100 will be 'an incredible adventure of song, dance, and friendship'.

A day after the release of the new record, she'll perform alongside Alexander Armstrong and Blake and Hayley Westenra at a one-off charity concert held at the London Palladium. All proceeds will be donated to The Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity which aims to help children growing up with cerebral palsy and other neurological conditions.

Vera Lynn's latest album will be released on March 17th 2017.