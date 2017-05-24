The actress has impressed with recent performances in 'Bates Motel' and 'The Conjuring 2'.
Following her work throughout the 'Psycho' horror prequel TV series 'Bates Motel', in which she starred as Norma Bates, and in both of 'The Conjuring films she's led to-date, Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga has now signed up to appear on a new television series coming to Channel 4; the anthology show 'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams'.
Vera Farmiga has impressed with her recent performances
Finding her place in an episode entitled 'Kill All Others', she'll work alongside Emmy-nominated American writer-director Dee Rees, playing a politician in the episode who shocks the world when they make a statement encouraging violence. Mel Rodriguez ('Last Man on Earth') will star opposite Farmiga's character as the one person who dares to question the call for violence, making himself an instant target.
Rees wrote the episode, which is expected to kick things off by showing a man hanging dead from a lamppost, ignored by passersby despite being murdered. From that moment, Farmiga's political characters makes the call for violence.
Jason Mitchell, Glenn Morshower and Sarah Brown will all also star in the episode, which is of course based on a short story by titular real-life sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick. Each episode in the 10-episode anthology series will be based on a different story, with unique characters and a fresh roster of cast members with each outing.
Bryan Cranston will star at some point whilst also serving as an executive producer, with big names such as Anna Paquin, Richard Madden, Greg Kinnear, Timothy Spall, Terrence Howard, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Tuppence Middleton, Hayley Squires, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Holliday Grainger all already confirmed to star.
'Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams' was commissioned by Channel 4 and will air on the UK network later this year, with Amazon Prime Video set to launch the series in the US.
