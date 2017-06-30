Tennis ace Venus Williams has been accused of causing a car crash in Miami, Florida in which a 78 year old man died from his injuries, it has been reported.

The 37 year old former world number one star was behind the wheel of a four-wheel-drive vehicle in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida when the accident took place on June 9th, according to TMZ which has had sight of a police report. The accident happened when traffic suddenly slowed to a crawl, with Williams’ vehicle exposed in the intersection, according to her legal representative.

Jerome Barson and his wife were travelling toward the intersection, and their lawyers claim Williams’ car darted suddenly into their path. They didn’t have time to stop, and T-boned Williams’ vehicle.

Venus Williams was involved in a car crash earlier in June

Barson was hospitalised but never recovered from his injuries, passing away two weeks later. His wife suffered broken bones but has survived the crash.

“Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light,” the tennis star’s attorney Malcolm Cunningham said. “The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was traveling at 5 mph when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

However, the police report indicates that Venus might have caused the accident because “she violated the right of way [of the other driver].” There is no evidence that Williams was distracted by any electronic devices or under the influence in any way.

Michael Steinger, representing the Barsons, told The Telegraph via spokesperson Vivian Gomez that “Venus was at fault”.

Police spokespeople have not commented on whether Williams is facing possible charges over the incident, as the investigation into it has not yet been completed.

