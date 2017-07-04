It should be a happy time for Venus Williams at the moment, what with the forthcoming birth of her niece or nephew and her success at Wimbledon. However, things have taken a dramatic turn what with her involvement in a fatal car crash, and she couldn't hold back her tears at a recent press conference.

The 37-year-old tennis superstar won against Elise Martens from Belgium in the first round during yesterday's (July 3rd 2017) Wimbledon Championships, but it was less than a celebratory experience for Venus. Naturally, she was quizzed about her receny car accident at the following press conference.

'There are really no words to describe, like, how devastating and... yeah. I'm completely speechless', she told reporters, pausing as emotion overcame her. Her eyes hidden by her visor, she put her hand to her face as she broke down in tears. 'Maybe I should go', she told her publicist, before getting up and leaving the conference room. She later returned on the condition that she would only answer questions about tennis.

The car crash in question took place in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on June 9th and reportedly saw Venus' SUV colliding with another car at 5mph after failing to give way. A passenger in the car, 78-year-old Jerome Barson, died two weeks later from a head injury sustained at the scene.

'I am devasted and heartbroken by this accident', she told her Facebook followers. 'My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers.'

An investigation is thought to be under way, though there is no evidence that the tennis star is set to face charges as of yet. Despite this, many media reports are claiming that Venus was at fault for not giving the car's right of way. This is yet to be confirmed by authorities.