Director:
Artist:
Song title: Sunflower ft. Steve Lacy
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Vampire Weekend are set to drop their new album 'Father of the Bride' on May 3rd 2019 and have now unveiled a video for their latest track 'Sunflower' featuring Steve Lacy. The video has been directed by Jonah Hill and also stars Jerry Seinfeld shopping at a New York gourmet market.

