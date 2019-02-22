Artist:
Song title: Harmony Hall
Year: 2019
Genre(s): Alternative

Vampire Weekend have just shared their first single in six years in the form of double A-side 'Harmony Hall' and '2021'. They dropped the video for the former, with their new album 'Father of the Bride' set to be released later this year. It comes following Rostam Batmanglij's official departure from the band, though he has contributed to this record.

