After more than five years, Vampire Weekend look like they’re on the cusp of releasing new music, with Sony announcing that the band had officially signed to their roster and suggesting that a new project is just around the corner.

Releasing their quarterly financial statement on Thursday (August 2nd), Sony Corp. confirmed that the New York-based group had signed to their label from their decade-long home of XL Recordings recently.

Most excitingly for fans, the statement said that Vampire Weekend would be commencing a “noteworthy project” by the end of Q3, which ends on September 30th.

Vampire Weekend's long absence could soon come to an end

That could mean the release of a fourth studio album, or it could simply mean the beginning of a rollout of new singles ahead of the record, but whatever it is, it suggests that the long wait of more than half a decade could finally be over for Vampire Weekend fans.

The new album would be a follow-up to Modern Vampires of the City, the group’s third album and which was released in the early summer of 2013. It will also mark their first music since the departure of founding member Rostam Batmanglij in 2016.

In May this year, they broke a long period of silence by assuring fans that their new record was “94.5% done”.

Vampire Weekend finally returned to the live arena in the last few weeks, with a new seven-strong line-up that includes frontman Ezra Koenig, drummer Chris Thompson, and bassist Chris Baio, plus newcomers Greta Morgan (of Springtime Carnivore), Brian Robert Jones (of Human Natural), an additional drummer and another musician. Really, does it take four people to replace one guy?

