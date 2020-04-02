Val Kilmer says his split from Daryl Hannah was the ''most painful'' breakup he's ever endured.

The 60-year-old actor dated the 59-year-old actress in 2001 after working together on 'In God We Trust', and he has now admitted their split was devastating for him.

Val also joked he now ''hates'' iconic musician Neil Young, after he tied the knot with Daryl in 2018.

Writing in his new memoir 'I'm Your Huckleberry', Val said: ''Lord knows I've suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I'm afraid I hate you now.)''

Val's confession comes as he previously dated the likes of Cindy Crawford, Angelina Jolie, and Cher, as well as once being married to Joanne Whalley - with whom he has daughter Mercedes, 28, and son Jack, 24 - from 1988 to 1996.

Meanwhile, the 'Top Gun' actor revealed in 2017 he had managed to overcome a two-year battle with throat cancer, and claimed the disease helped him change his outlook on life as he realised he was too hung up on things like award shows, rather than his own health.

He said: ''I was too serious. I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way. I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It's about being loved.''

Val first admitted to having battled the disease in April 2017 when he claimed he had a ''healing of cancer'', after having previously dubbed his friend Michael Douglas as ''misinformed'' when he alluded to the star's battle with throat cancer in October 2016.

In a Q&A session on Reddit, Val was asked by a fan: ''A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?''

To which the 'Batman Forever' actor said: ''He was probably trying to help me because press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.''