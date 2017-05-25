It’s all coming together for the newly-confirmed Top Gun sequel, with Tom Cruise’s co-star Val Kilmer throwing his hat into the ring and saying that he’s ready to reprise his character Iceman in the highly anticipated follow-up.

The 57 year old actor followed up Cruise’s announcement with one of his own on Wednesday (May 24th), saying that he is ready to fly once more into the danger zone. Posting a selfie on Instagram while wearing a graphic Iceman T-shirt, Kilmer wrote: “friends said it's official - #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I'm ready Tom- still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

A post shared by Val Kilmer (@valkilmerofficial) on May 24, 2017 at 1:53pm PDT

Top Gun celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, and it is remembered as one of the most iconic movies of the 1980s. Starring as Cruise’s rival-turned-friend, it made a household name of Kilmer, as he became a pin-up in the eighties and early nineties.

It follows Cruise’s admission, following an interview on TV in Australia earlier this week, that the much-rumoured sequel, which has been spoken about occasionally over the last five years, was indeed in the works.

“It's true, yeah it's true,” Cruise told ‘Sunrise’, as he appeared to promote his new film The Mummy. “You know what? I'm going to start filming it probably in the next year. I know, it's happening, it is definitely happening. You're the first people that I've really said it [to]. This is going to happen.”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer is confirmed as being on board with the project, but all other details are being kept top secret.

During a recent Reddit Q&A, in which he also made a surprising admission that he had undergone a “healing” for cancer having denied having had the condition for several months, Kilmer also addressed the possibility of a Top Gun sequel.

“Hell yes. What a hoot it will be…” he said when asked whether he would be prepared to portray the Iceman again.

