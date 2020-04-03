Val Kilmer claims he hasn't had a girlfriend in two decades and admits he's ''lonely part of every day''.

The 60-year-old actor - who has children Mercedes, 28, and Jack, 24, with ex-wife Joanne Whalley - has dated a host of Hollywood stars over the years, including Angelina Jolie, Cher and Cindy Crawford, but he hasn't been romantically involved for a very long time and it's something he's reminded of every single day.

In a new extract from his memoir, 'I'm Your Huckleberry', obtained by People, Val said: ''I haven't had a girlfriend in 20 years. The truth is I am lonely part of every day.''

The 'Batman Forever' star described women as ''butterflies'' and his loneliness is partly to do with the fact he gets on much more with the opposite sex than he does men.

He admitted: ''I've always found women infinitely more interesting than men.

''Perhaps that's why we've always gotten along. We are big oafy elephants ... and they are butterflies.''

Elsewhere in the tome, Val admitted his split from Daryl Hannah was the ''most painful'' breakup he's ever endured.

The movie legend dated the 59-year-old actress in 2001 after working together on 'In God We Trust', and he shared how devastated he was when they went their separate ways.

Val also joked he now ''hates'' iconic musician Neil Young, after he tied the knot with Daryl in 2018.

He wrote: ''Lord knows I've suffered heartache. But Daryl was by far the most painful of all. (Neil Young, I always loved you, but I'm afraid I hate you now.)''

Meanwhile, the 'Top Gun' actor revealed in 2017 he had managed to overcome a two-year battle with throat cancer, and claimed the disease helped him change his outlook on life as he realised he was too hung up on things like award shows, rather than his own health.

He said: ''I was too serious. I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way. I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It's about being loved.''

Val first admitted to having battled the disease in April 2017 when he claimed he had a ''healing of cancer'', after having previously dubbed his friend Michael Douglas as ''misinformed'' when he alluded to the star's battle with throat cancer in October 2016.

In a Q&A session on Reddit, Val was asked by a fan: ''A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?''

To which the 'Batman Forever' actor said: ''He was probably trying to help me because press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.''