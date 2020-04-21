Val Kilmer feels ''wonderful'' four years after his throat cancer diagnosis.

The 'Top Gun' star was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and his tracheotomy has meant his speaking voice has less clarity.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''I feel a lot better than I sound, but I feel wonderful. I was diagnosed with throat cancer, which healed very quickly. This is a tracheotomy to help me breathe because the glands in my throat swelled up as well.''

Meanwhile, Val has changed his outlook on life since battling throat cancer.

The 57-year-old actor revealed in 2019 that he managed to win his two-year fight against the disease, and has now admitted he's stopped being so ''serious'' about things like award shows, as he's realised they aren't as important as his health and wellbeing.

He said: ''I was too serious. I'd get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way. I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It's about being loved.''

Previously, the actor addressed his cancer battle during a Q&A session, in which he claimed his faith as a Christian helped him overcome his disease.

When asked by a fan how his cancer battle was progressing, he said in 2017: ''I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world. People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself. But many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.''