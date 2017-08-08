Val Kilmer may have remained extremely private in regards to his personal health, but his fans are starting to get seriously worried about him as he has pulled out of a number of appeances citing family problems - though many are convinced that he's currently battling cancer.

It's impossible to know why the 57-year-old actor denied having cancer for so long, at least until April 2017 when he confessed that he was healing from the disease, but now that his previous struggles have been confirmed, many are concerned that his battle is not yet over.

The 'Song To Song' star has now failed to appear at a film screening of his one-man show 'Citizen Twain', an art opening for his own exhibit in Los Angeles, and most recently the Tampa Bay Comic Con in Florida, which he recently insisted was down to issues at home.

'Sorry to have to postpone the Florida shows until Dec', he wrote in one post last month. 'Unavoidable family stuff that requires me in person. Thanks for being so supportive.'

Later that month he wrote: 'Unfortunately I've had to cancel visiting all my friends at Tampa Comicon this weekend. I've got family stuff that's got to be my priority.'

Needless to say, Val is not happy that the media are reporting him to be struggling with his health and has branded the rumours as 'lies' in another Twitter post this week. 'See reviews [from] fans [last night] against new try to dredge up more negative health lies because I had to shuffle shows because of family needs', he said.

He can't blame people for being suspicious though, especially when he did reveal that he had had cancer only four months ago during a fan Q&A on Reddit. One fan brought up Michael Douglas' claims that he had the disease, to which Val responded: 'He was probably trying to help me 'cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time. Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.'