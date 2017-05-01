Val Kilmer appears to have confirmed that he has been suffering from cancer after all, a few months after the actor had denied that was suffering from the disease.

The former Batman and Top Gun star, 57, was speaking to his fans in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session last Wednesday (April 26th), and responded to a question regarding the speculation late last year around his health after Michael Douglas had said Kilmer was “dealing with” throat cancer.

At the time, Kilmer had denied Douglas’ claims in a statement via Facebook saying that he had “no cancer whatsoever”. Now, however, he seems to have tracked back on that, saying that he has undergone “a healing of cancer”.

“A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer. What was the story behind that?” one Reddit user asked him.

“He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time (sic),” Kilmer wrote in reply. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

It’s thought that Kilmer’s unusual choice of phrase – a “healing of cancer” – is because of his Christian Science beliefs, which hold that physical illnesses can be healed with prayer. Traditionally, followers eschewed hospitals or medical remedies, but modern-day practice does not forbid believers from seeking out such treatment.

Douglas, who himself suffered from throat cancer, had sensationally claimed in an October 2016 interview in London that Kilmer was experiencing the same disease.

“Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don’t look too good for him,” he said at an event in London. “My prayers are with him. That’s why you haven’t heard too much from Val lately.”

