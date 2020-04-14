Usher has been snacking on ''crackers and smoked oysters'' during self-isolation.

The 41-year-old star has been adjusting to life in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, and he has turned to food to help him cope with being stuck inside and he has been experimenting with different foods to the ones he would usually eat and he has developed a liking for the salt-water molluscs.

Speaking to SiriusXM's 'The Heat', he said: ''[I'm eating] everything in the refrigerator. I open my refrigerator up and was like, 'What the hell do you want now?' It's crazy.

''Right now it's like, you just want to feel good, You want to eat cereal, you want to eat all that stuff.

''Why the hell am I, in Atlanta, eating crackers and smoked oysters? What the hell? I'm like, canned smoked oysters? Why? It's just to do it.''

Usher is trying to stay optimistic during the health crisis, and he insisted the time indoors could be an opportunity to focus without distractions.

He explained: ''Our minds are so preoccupied throughout the day and doing all the other things. Now we get a chance to really, really deal with ourselves.''

Meanwhile, the singer recently released new single 'SexBeat' with Lil Jon and Ludacris - whom he worked with on hit single 'Yeah!' back in 2004 - but he took some convincing to bring it out into the world.

After sharing a snippet of the track online, he admitted there had been some hesitation on Usher's part.

He said: ''Y'all don't know how many conversations I've had about this record.''

However, after Usher saw the positive reaction to the snippet, he changed his mind, tweeting: ''Yo!! ... after that response last night to my new record after the battle between LilJon & TPain ... I'm thinkin bout dropin this week ... retweet me if you feelin it? (sic).''

And Usher felt like the collaboration - which was recorded a couple of years ago - sees all three artists at the top of their game.

He previously said: ''No matter what Jon is doing, no matter where Ludacris is, no matter who I am, or where I'm going, or what type of music I'm introducing, when we come together, we go back to like the orbit of who we all are as artists at our best.

''Usher, Jon, and Luda had to do it again. You know? It's time.''