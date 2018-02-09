Director: Greg Sharp
Artist:
Song title: American Guilt
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Alternative

Auckland psychedelic rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra explore the political and social mindset of the modern culture in a brand new song entitled 'American Guilt'. It's taken from their latest album which, ironically, was filmed in a number of countries.

Directed and animated by Greg Sharp, the video depicts the hidden waste of Western society in vivid animation; a trash dump of technology, fast food, clothes, pornographic magazines, money and various other things to capture the imaginations of a world ruled by scandal, consumerism, addiction and environmental woes.

It's the first single from their upcoming fourth album 'Sex & Food' which will be released in the Spring. It has been recorded in a number of studios scattered everywhere from Vietnam to Mexico City to give it a more global edge.

Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be touring North America from April to May with support from Makeness and Shamir. After that they'll hit Europe for a spell with festival appearances like Primavera, Strange Waves and Best Kept Secret, before returning to the US in July.

'Sex & Food' is out on April 6th 2018 through Jagjaguwar.

