Auckland psychedelic rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra explore the political and social mindset of the modern culture in a brand new song entitled 'American Guilt'. It's taken from their latest album which, ironically, was filmed in a number of countries.
Directed and animated by Greg Sharp, the video depicts the hidden waste of Western society in vivid animation; a trash dump of technology, fast food, clothes, pornographic magazines, money and various other things to capture the imaginations of a world ruled by scandal, consumerism, addiction and environmental woes.
It's the first single from their upcoming fourth album 'Sex & Food' which will be released in the Spring. It has been recorded in a number of studios scattered everywhere from Vietnam to Mexico City to give it a more global edge.
Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be touring North America from April to May with support from Makeness and Shamir. After that they'll hit Europe for a spell with festival appearances like Primavera, Strange Waves and Best Kept Secret, before returning to the US in July.
'Sex & Food' is out on April 6th 2018 through Jagjaguwar.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.