Una Healy has described her solo career as a ''blank canvas''.

The 35-year-old singer - who was known for being in the girl group The Saturdays alongside Rochelle Humes, Vanessa White, Mollie King and Frankie Bridge before they took their hiatus - has admitted her future as an artist without the group will ''never compare'' to her past and plans to start ''completely'' from ''scratch''.

Speaking to the Metro newspaper about her future, the golden-haired beauty said: ''I'd never compare it to that because that was a completely separate thing. I'm starting from scratch again in a way.

''It's going back to what I did before the band. I'm not trying to compete with anything I've achieved before. It's a blank canvas.''

And the Irish artist has hinted the band hope to reunite in the future when the ''time is right'', although no date has been set yet.

She explained: ''There is no date. We've all said we'd love to do it when we feel the time is right. It's not in the near future. I wouldn't see it happening in the next 12 months anyway.''