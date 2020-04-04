Ulrika Jonsson is missing sex during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 52-year-old TV presenter finally ended her five-year sex drought five months ago when she met a hunky new man, following a largely sexless marriage to her now ex-husband Brian Monet, but their steamy relationship has been put on hold due to the coronavirus.

Ulrika is isolating at home with three of her children - Bo, 19, Martha, 15 and Malcolm, 11 - and her saucy dates with her new mystery man are off the table for now.

Writing for The Sun newspaper, Ulrika explained: ''Oh, how I smugly giggled to myself, that I would never let that physical and sexual aspect of my life become dormant again.

''I would never accept anything less than palpable, sensual, human touch on a very regular level ever again.

''I'd got my mojo back and I was going to make sure I never let it go. Ever.

''Unless, of course, a pandemic sweeps the world and causes chaos and bans us from seeing people other than the ones we're living with. Shoot me now.''

And Ulrika is coming up with some interesting ways to keep their relationship alive.

She explained: ''I want to snog the face off my man, touch his strong arms.

''To be quite frank, I'd be happy to poke him in the eye with my index finger. Anything.

''I asked my eldest daughter whether it would be wrong of me to ask him to send me nude pics. It was worth it just to see her face.''