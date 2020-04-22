Ulrika Jonsson is scared she will be a ''virgin again'' when the coronavirus lockdown ends.

The 52-year-old television presenter revealed in February she had sex for the first time in five years after ending her sexless marriage to Brian Monet last year, but is now having to self-isolate away from her new beau as a result of the global health crisis, and so is back to going without sex.

Writing in her Best magazine column, she said: ''Having spent the past two years of coming out of a somewhat 'barren' marriage with little human touch, I have then spent the past five months motoring along in a physical relationship with a new man - so you might see the confusion my brain and body is suffering.

''It took a lot to get my inner sexual engine started up again - only for coronavirus to take away the petrol and dump me in an isolated garage on the edge of nowhere.''

The 'Celebrity First Dates' star felt ''alive again'' after finally ending her sex drought - which left her feeling ''dead emotionally and sexually'' - and is now craving intimacy, knowing it could be months before her next date.

She added: ''I know you might argue that missing intimacy, touch, love and affection, is way down the list of needs and musts right now - and I hear you.

''But it took a long time to reprogramme my dormant brain to wake up and give and receive affection. And now I'm trying to do the reverse. And you know what they say about old dogs ...''

Ulrika joked she may be a ''virgin again'' by the time the lockdown has been lifted as the government continue to keep the nation under strict rules.

She continued: ''So, instead, my new approach is looking forward to 'dating' again - whenever that may be. I'm trying my hardest to remember what it feels like.

''At the same time as wonder whether I'll actually be a virgin again by the time this is all over.''