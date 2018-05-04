Artist:
Song title: Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Rock

U2 explore love and humanity in all its forms with the video for their latest single 'Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way', taking from their 2017 album 'Songs of Experience'.

People of all genders and sexualities appear in this moving video about love, marking the fourth single from the latest album. It follows previous releases 'Summer of Love', 'Get Out of Your Own Way' and 'You're the Best Thing About Me'.

'Songs of Experience' was released in December 2017 as a counterpart for 2014's 'Songs of Innocence'. It topped the charts at number one.

